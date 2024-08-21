‘I wasn't safe': Sligo Creek Park sees half-dozen indecent exposure incidents in past month

Police are warning trail users in Sligo Creek Park that there have been a half-dozen indecent exposure incidents since last month.

All of them occurred in the Takoma Park area and all appear to involve the same tall man.

News4 is not revealing her identity, but the victim of the most recent incident says she was running along a narrow part of the Sligo Creek Trail near Carroll Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, when she sensed, instinctively, that the tall, shirtless man approaching her was trouble.

“All of my senses went off that I wasn’t safe,” she said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The 46-year-old runner told police the man exposed himself to her, then ran from the area.

Maryland National Capital Park Police say there have been six similar incidents reported since July 14th. They are urging people to keep an eye out and contact the agency’s tip-line if they see something suspicious.

You can call (301) 929-2748 or email crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.

“The August 17 incident that occurred this past Saturday was in the morning hours around 8:30-9:00, but then some of them have occurred in the evening, around 5:00-6:00 in the evening,” said Lt. Charles Smith with Maryland National Park Police.

The victim in Saturday's incident was able to provide police with a detailed description: She said the man appeared to be in his mid-20s and tall, between six feet and six foot three, and skinny with a medium complexion. She said he was clean shaven with short dark hair and was wearing only camouflage shorts and white crocs shoes.

Maryland National Capital Park Police have extra patrols in the area and have reached out to their counterparts in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Takoma Park Police.