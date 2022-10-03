2-Year-Old Found Shot, Wounded in Southeast DC

A 2-year-old was found shot and wounded in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, police say.

The toddler was found in a vehicle in the 2500 block of Q Street SE and is expected to survive, police said Monday.

Officers responded to a crash at about 12:25 a.m. They found the child in a vehicle, with a gunshot wound. The driver had been trying to take the child to a hospital, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the shooting occurred or who opened fire. No information on the nature of the child’s injuries or a suspect was released.

