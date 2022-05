Two women are hurt after a shooting late Monday in Northeast D.C., police say.

The victims were shot in the 5300 block of Dix Street NE. Officers responded at about 11:50 p.m.

The women were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officers were seeking a silver or gray SUV with chrome rims.

Additional information was not immediately released.

