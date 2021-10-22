2 Women Sexually Assaulted in Fairfax Park 10 Days Apart

Two women were sexually assaulted in the same park in Fairfax, Virginia, days apart, police say.

The attacks happened in Gateway Regional Park on Pickett Road on Oct. 10 and Oct. 20.

Fairfax City police say a man sexually assaulted a woman who was sleeping on a park bench on Oct. 10 just after 10 p.m. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 175 pounds, unshaven with short black hair and wearing a blue, short sleeve shirt.

Ten days later, another woman who was sleeping in the park overnight was sexually assaulted. The suspect was again described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He was wearing a green or turquoise hoodie and blue jeans, police said.

The suspect took off on a bicycle after both incidents.

Near the park, The Lamb Center, which serves people experiencing homlessness, helped both victims.

"The thing that would've kept these women out of trouble is if they had a place to live," The Lamb Center Director Tara Ruszkowski said.

Ruszkowski said these attacks are drawing attention to a hole in the system.

Victims of domestic violence can access help, but there's not a system set up for those who experience homelessness and are attacked by strangers.

"You could go into the homeless shelter system but there is a waitlist and there's no prioritization for women or men who have been assaulted to be prioritized and get a shelter bed sooner. So, we're looking at probably a couple month waitlist for these women to get into a shelter," said Deb Haynes, with The Lamb Center.

Both victims are living back on the street, the center said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assaults to call 703-385-7953.