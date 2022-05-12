2 Suspects Surrender in Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old Man in Prince William County: Police

Two suspects are in custody in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man early Sunday morning in Gainesville, Virginia, Prince William County police said.

A 16-year-old boy turned himself in to police Thursday and is charged with second-degree murder. Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, 20, previously turned himself in and is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

Police responded to the shooting in the 14000 block of Deming Drive about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Michael Arthur, 18, of Dumfries was shot in the parking lot of Somerset Pointe Apartments during an altercation, police said.

An acquaintance took him to a hospital, which contacted police. Arthur died a short time later.

Two cars were damaged by gunfire, police said.