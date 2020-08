Two people were shot inside a car while in I-395 near the 14th St. exit early Monday, police say.

A man and a woman were found in the vehicle near M St. and South Capitol St. SW. Both of them were alive when police arrived at the scene, the woman was in semi-conscious.

Parts of the highway were shut down while detectives investigated the scene. All roads are reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.