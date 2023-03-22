gun violence

2 Men Killed, 3 Teens Shot Within Hours in Separate DC Shootings

Authorities have not yet provided information on suspects or motives in any of the shootings.

By Briana Trujillo

ambulance generic
Shutterstock

Two men were killed and three teenage boys were shot in three separate shootings in a matter of hours Wednesday evening in D.C.

The first shooting happened in the 3300 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW at around 5:15 p.m. Two teens were hurt. One was found conscious and breathing at the scene, and another was found by first responders in the 1400 block of Irving Street NW.

Both are expected to survive, D.C. police said. 

Just 30 minutes later, another teenager was shot in the 1900 block of 16th Street SE. He is also expected to survive his injuries. 

The third shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE. Two men were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries. 

Both later died. Their names were not immediately released. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWashington DC
