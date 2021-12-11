2 Men Hurt in Separate Shootings in Petworth: Police

Two men are injured after separate shootings Saturday morning in the Washington, D.C. neighborhood of Petworth, D.C. Police said.

One of the incidents happened near a Metro station entrance, authorities said.

Police first responded about 9 a.m. to a shooting in the 4800 block of 4th Street NW, near Delafield Place. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

A second shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, near the Petworth Metro Station, authorities said. The man shot was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital, police said.

Both men suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Authorities couldn't confirm whether or not the shootings were connected.

Information about possible suspects was not immediately released.

