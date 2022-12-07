PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

2 Men Found Fatally Shot After Crash in Prince George's

By Allison Hageman

Photo NBC Washington

Police found two men dead from gunshot wounds after a car crash in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a car crash in the 5400 block of Annapolis Road at about 3:40 a.m. The men were found inside a crashed black SUV suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a release. 

The men were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Lanes on the 5400 block of Annapolis Road were closed following the crash. 

Police are working to establish a suspect and motive in the case.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Prince George’s police at 866-411-TIPS. 

This is developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYfatal crashdouble shooting
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us