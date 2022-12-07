2 Men Found Fatally Shot After Crash in Prince George's

Police found two men dead from gunshot wounds after a car crash in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a car crash in the 5400 block of Annapolis Road at about 3:40 a.m. The men were found inside a crashed black SUV suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a release.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lanes on the 5400 block of Annapolis Road were closed following the crash.

Police are working to establish a suspect and motive in the case.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Prince George’s police at 866-411-TIPS.

