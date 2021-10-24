2 Killed in Crash After Attempted Traffic Stop: Police

Two people were killed early Sunday after a driver sped away from a Virginia trooper attempting a traffic stop, state police said.

A trooper attempted to pull over a Dodge Charger traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 495 near Eisenhower Avenue about 3:45 a.m. police said. The driver drove away instead, and the trooper pursued.

The Dodge was driven south on Interstate 95 and took Exit 160 to Route 123 but went off the right side of the ramp, struck the jersey wall and hit the bottom of the I-95 express lanes overpass where it caught fire, police said.

Troopers pulled the driver and a passenger from the car, but neither survived, police said.