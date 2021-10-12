Montgomery County

2 Injured After Tesla Runs Off Road Near Potomac: Officials

River Road was closed between Piney Meetinghouse Road and Travilah Road after the crash, but has reopened, Montgomery County police said.

By Sophia Barnes

Two people were rushed to hospitals after a Tesla crashed near Potomac, Maryland, early Tuesday, trapping one person in the car, officials said.

The Tesla ran off the road and flipped over about 2:30 a.m. on River Road near Spur Wheel Lane, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

One person was pulled from the car by first responders and another was able to get out on their own, Piringer said.

The car was mangled when it stopped near some trees, photos show.

A utility pole fell and first responders found active live wires, Piringer said.

The crash involved one car, Piringer said.

River Road was closed between Piney Meetinghouse Road and Travilah Road after the crash, Montgomery County police said. The road has since reopened.

