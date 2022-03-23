2 Hospitalized After Accident on Dulles Mobile Lounge

Two passengers were taken to the hospital and 12 more were evaluated for injuries after a mobile lounge at Dulles International Airport struck a jersey barrier.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which runs Dulles, said the accident occurred Wednesday around 5 p.m.

The lounge was transporting passengers to the airport's Customs facility when the rear wheel hit the jersey wall, according to the airports authority.

Several passengers requested medical evaluation, the authority said. Two were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another 12 people were evaluated and declined transport.

Airport operations are continuing as normal.

The lounges — essentially oversized shuttle buses — have long been a unique feature at Dulles. Their use has been curtailed over the years by recent improvement projects, but the lounges still shuttle passengers to a limited number of gates, and also take arriving international passengers to Customs.