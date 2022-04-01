Charles County

2 Found Dead After Waldorf Fire: Officials

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter and Sophia Barnes

Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a Waldorf, Maryland, townhouse, officials said.

The fire broke out about 10 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home on Heathcote Road, just off Huntington Circle, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s office said.

Part of the roof was blackened and melting siding was peeling away near upstairs windows, images from the scene show.

No information about the identities of the deceased was immediately available.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

