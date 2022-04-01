2 Found Dead After Waldorf Fire: Officials

Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a Waldorf, Maryland, townhouse, officials said.

The fire broke out about 10 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home on Heathcote Road, just off Huntington Circle, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s office said.

Part of the roof was blackened and melting siding was peeling away near upstairs windows, images from the scene show.

No information about the identities of the deceased was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.