2 Dead, 4 Injured in Suitland Parkway Crash: Police

A man and a woman have died and four other people were injured early Tuesday after two cars crashed on the Suitland Parkway as parts of the region reported icy road conditions.

U.S. Park Police said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. to the crash near the Silver Hill area.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

Police haven’t released other information about the victims’ ages and identities. Maryland authorities warned of slippery conditions in the region, but the circumstances of this crash are still under investigation.

All lanes of Suitland Parkway were closed in both directions between Naylor and Silver Hill roads, police said. Follow police direction if you’re in the area.

The fatal crash was one of several reported in the D.C. area on Tuesday morning amid cold temperatures and potential icy spots on the roads. Other crashes were reported at spots including U.S. 50 at Majestic Lane; Southbound MD-210 at Old Fort Rd South/Potomac Village and SB I-395 ramp to the Inner Loop.

