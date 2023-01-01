2 Dead, 2 Injured, Including a Juvenile, in Shooting at Clinton House: Police

Two people are dead, and two others are injured, including a juvenile, after a shooting in a Clinton, Maryland, house early on New Year’s Day, police said.

Shots were fired in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road, off Piscataway Road, and someone called 911. Officers responded about 6 a.m., police said.

Two adults were found dead inside the house, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The two other victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Aziz described the shooting as "domestic-related" and said there's no further threat to the community.

Authorities used crime scene tape to block off the street near a house. Evidence markers were seen outside the front door.

Officers were also seen investigating in a second block.

Aziz said officers were speaking with the person who called 911.

Police didn’t immediately release information about any suspects nor the victims’ identities.

