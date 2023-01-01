Crime and Courts

2 Dead, 2 Injured, Including a Juvenile, in Shooting at Clinton House: Police

Four people were shot at a Clinton, Maryland, house on New Year's Day

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are dead, and two others are injured, including a juvenile, after a shooting in a Clinton, Maryland, house early on New Year’s Day, police said.

Shots were fired in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road, off Piscataway Road, and someone called 911. Officers responded about 6 a.m., police said.

Two adults were found dead inside the house, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The two other victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Aziz described the shooting as "domestic-related" and said there's no further threat to the community.

Authorities used crime scene tape to block off the street near a house. Evidence markers were seen outside the front door.

Officers were also seen investigating in a second block.

Aziz said officers were speaking with the person who called 911.

Police didn’t immediately release information about any suspects nor the victims’ identities.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

