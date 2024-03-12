2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at recording studio in Laurel

Two people are dead, and one is injured after a shooting at a recording studio in Laurel, Maryland, overnight Tuesday, police say.

A shooting was reported at the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Officers found two victims had been shot, according to the Laurel Police Department. The location is in an industrial area near train tracks.

“Upon arrival, officers actually found that two people had been wounded by gunshots, provided immediate medical attention to them. The fire department came and assisted as well,” Laurel Chief of Police Russell Hamill said. “Sadly, unfortunately, one passed away on scene.”

One of the victims died at the scene. A second was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries. Their identities were not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A third victim who was shot took themselves to the hospital to receive treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police do not believe there is an additional threat to the community.

This is Laurel's first two homicides of 2024, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.