2 Children Shot After Getting Off Metrobus in Northwest DC: Police

Two very young children were shot after getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C., Metro Transit Police said.

They were found conscious and breathing in the area of 14th and Sheridan streets in the Brightwood neighborhood, police said. They were taken to the hospital.

A man also was shot and went to an apartment building in the 6100 block of 16th Street NW, police said. He’s been taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting and ages of the children and the man are unknown.

