2.8 magnitude earthquake felt in Central Virginia

A small earthquake shook Henrico County in Virginia Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake happened about 5:28 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.8, which is considered to be a light earthquake by the USGS. The earthquake was about three thousand feet from Wyndham, Virginia.

Over 1,000 people reported that they felt the earthquake in parts of Richmond and Hanover County.

Courtesy of the United States Geological Survey

"We’re aware of a 2.8 magnitude earthquake that was felt in Central Virginia. Our teams are contacting local government officials now, and are working to assess the impact.," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in an X post on Tuesday.

Hanover County officials said in an X post on Tuesday that residents should report any damages to their nonemergency line 804-365-6140 beginning Wednesday.

Henrico County residents can report any damage by calling 804-501-5000.

Did you feel the earthquake? If so, report it to USGS's Felt Report.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.