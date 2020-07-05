Maryland

19 Injured When Large Tree Falls on Maryland Garage

By Gina Cook

Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Nineteen people were injured Sunday when a large tree fell onto a garage in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, fire official say.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted that 20 people were inside a detached garage on Dunn Road in Pasadena when it collapsed under the weight of the tree.

Medics took 17 adults and two children to area hospitals. One person had critical injuries, five were seriously hurt and 13 had minor injuries, the fire department said.

Six people were trapped in the collapse and it took firefighters 45 minutes to get them all out, according to the fire department.

