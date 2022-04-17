Rockville

18-Year-Old Arrested in Rape of Teen in Rockville: Authorities

Following interviews with the victim and suspect, police searched Caden Isaiah Riley's home and found evidence “indicating Riley as the perpetrator.”

By Briana Trujillo

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rockville, Maryland, authorities said. 

Officers from Montgomery County and Rockville City police departments responded to a residence in Rockville on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a rape that had just occurred, county police said in a news release. 

The victim said “she had been assaulted by the suspect who had been riding a bicycle on the pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School,” according to police.

After a search of the area, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Caden Isaiah Riley, of Rockville.

Following interviews with the victim and suspect, police searched Riley’s home and found evidence “indicating Riley as the perpetrator.”

He is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, and one count of first-degree assault. 

More details about the attack were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

