176 DC Inmates Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Four more inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in Washington, D.C, the D.C. Department of Corrections said Saturday.

A total of 29 inmates who tested positive are in isolation and 147 others have recovered from their illness, the department said.

The four latest inmates to be diagnosed with COVID-19 are men ranging in ages 25 to 44. The residents are in isolation and being monitored by medical staff according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DC Health, officials said.

To determine when a resident can be released from isolation, the DOC said the resident must be free from a fever for at least 72 hours without medication, show improvement from other symptoms and at least seven days must have passed since the first symptoms appeared.

The DOC said their medical department is working with Unity Healthcare and DC Health on contact tracing and protecting the health of all individuals in their facilities.