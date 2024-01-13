17-year-old student in custody after sexual assault inside Annandale High School

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted at Annandale High School this week, and a 17-year-old fellow student was arrested for the crime on Friday.

The teenage girl told a school resource officer that she had been raped inside the school, according to a press release from Fairfax County Police. Detectives determined that a teenage boy had assaulted her near a stairwell inside the school.

The girl was able to run away from her attacker, ending the assault, Fairfax Police said.

When police officers talked to the 17-year-old suspect, he "made admissions to the assault," police said.

On Friday, officers charged and arrested the suspect "for sexual assault related felonies," and the teen is now in custody at Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

No information about the students involved, both of whom are minors, was shared.

News4 has reached out to Fairfax County Public Schools for comment.