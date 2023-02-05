Red Cross Assists 60+ People Impacted by Annandale Fire

The Red Cross said it is assisting more than 60 people impacted by a fire that broke out on Sunday morning in Annandale, Virginia.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike at about 1:30 a.m., the Fairfax County Fire Department said.

At that time, they said one person was taken to the hospital, but did not elaborate on their injuries.

The Red Cross described the scene of the fire as a multi-family complex.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

News4 is working to learn more about the damages and possible victims.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.