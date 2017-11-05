17-Year-Old Arrested After 2 Shot in DC Robbery Attempt

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say shot two people during a robbery attempt.

Demetrius Frazier, of Southeast D.C., was arrested Saturday and charged with assault with intent to commit robbery.

Police say Frazier entered an establishment on the 500 block of 42nd Street NE on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Inside, Frazier brandished a gun and tried to rob the store, police said.

Two men inside refused the robber's demands, and the Frazier began shooting, police said.

Two men were taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening bullet wounds.



