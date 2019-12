A man was shot and killed in a brazen shooting in D.C. Monday afternoon.

The homicide is the city’s 163rd of the year, the most since 2008.

The victim was shot about 4:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of 4th Street SE.

Police officers who had just driven by the scene heard the shots.

A second person was injured at the scene but it is unclear if that person was shot.

There is a crime camera at the scene, which police will review.