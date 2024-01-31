16-year-old to remain in custody until 21 for sweet & sour sauce stabbing

A 16-year-old girl will remain in custody until she turns 21 for killing a friend in a dispute over sweet and sour sauce.

At sentencing Wednesday, prosecutors said the suspect showed no remorse for stabbing and killing 16-year-old Naima Liggon outside a McDonald’s at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C. in August. They pointed to text messages they say the suspect sent immediately after the stabbing.

Prosecutors also used surveillance video to show the suspect had the opportunity to walk away or could have gone back inside McDonald’s to get more sweet and sour sauce.

The defense argued the suspect pulled a knife in self-defense because two people were attempting to jump her. They also brought up different triggers and trauma the 16-year-old was dealing with prior to the altercation.

“I don’t know what this young lady went through,” said Naima’s mother, Joy Liggon. “I don’t know what her life experience was, but I know she committed a crime, and she took someone away from my family.”

“That she called a friend,” said Wallace Liggon, Naima’s father.

The 16-year-old suspect issued a statement that read, in part, “Sorry to the friends and family. I am sorry to cause you this pain. I still think about the victim and I want to apologize to Naima’s mother. I am a very genuine person and I’m not a bad person.”

“I think I feel relieved, one, that this has come to a close; two, that we got the maximum, which was her to be in a facility until she’s 21; and I feel like this still isn’t enough,” Joy Liggon said.

Still to be determined is whether the suspect will be in custody of D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitative Services or at a facility in another state.

“You have to realize that your kids have free will and free choice to do what they want, so just keep encouraging them to do the right thing,” Joy Liggon said. “Walk away from conflict. Some things are just not that serious -- definitely sweet and sour sauce.”