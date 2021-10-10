16-Year-Old Shot While at Metro Station in Prince George's County

A teenager was shot while sitting at a Metro bus bay Sunday in Prince George's County, WMATA said.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to Naylor Rd Station in Temple Hills, Maryland, where they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot while sitting at the bus bay, a WMATA spokesperson said.

The victim was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting or if a suspect was in custody. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.