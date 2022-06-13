Northeast DC

16-Year-Old Shot in Northeast DC

Officers responded to 21st Street NE on Sunday night

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Sunday night, police say. 

The boy was shot in the hip and was in stable condition, the Metropolitan Police Department said. 

Officers responded to the 600 block of 21st Street NE, south of Benning Road, after receiving a call at about 8:40 p.m. reporting a shooting. The boy was taken to a hospital. A number of police cars could be seen in the area.

No information was immediately released on a suspect or what preceded the shooting. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

