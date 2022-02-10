16-Year-Old Charged in String of Threats to DC Schools: Police

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to bomb threats at D.C. Public Schools, police said two days after a threat resulted in second gentleman Doug Emhoff getting whisked from a campus.

The teen, from Southeast D.C., was charged with making terroristic threats after a string of cases that disrupted campuses, the Metropolitan Police Department said. No further information on the teen's identity nor a potential motive was immediately released,

More than a half-dozen public high schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after receiving anonymous bomb threats. In each case, police found no explosives.

The string of threats came a day after Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was quickly escorted out of a Black History Month event following a bomb threat at Dunbar High School in Northwest D.C.

The incident comes days after numerous historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country received threats, including Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. The FBI identified six "tech savvy" juveniles as persons of interest in those threats.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said it was working with the FBI to see if this threat could be connected. A connection has not been confirmed.

"This is preliminary. So I can't say with any certainty it's not related to recent threats with the historically black colleges, but our partners at the FBI Washington Field Office will work with us to kind of decipher what we have here and make those links - if any. But at this time, it doesn't appear to be related," MPD Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said.

Spokespeople for Emhoff and Harris did not immediately provide further details on the situation. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked about the incident during her daily briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she did not have any updates on the matter.