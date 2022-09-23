14-Year-Old Shot, Wounded in Southeast DC

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded late Thursday in Southeast D.C., and a police investigation is underway, authorities say.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE, near the D.C.-Maryland border, at about 11:50 p.m., the department said.

The teen was found shot in the shoulder.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the shooting occurred or what preceded it. The victim, who is expected to survive, was not cooperating with police, the department said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No information on a possible suspect was released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.