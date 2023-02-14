14-Year-Old Boy Delivers 20,000 Valentines to Hospitals, Nursing Homes

Thousands of people received valentines thanks to a thoughtful 14-year-old Montgomery County boy spreading kindness on Valentine’s Day.

Love for 20,000 people was Patrick Kaufmann's goal this year, and he accomplished it Tuesday.

The ninth grader at the Washington International School delivered Valentine’s Day cards to patients in local hospitals and nursing homes, hoping to reach those who may need some affection this holiday.

“Many people might not receive a card, and maybe they don’t have family that visit them a lot, or, you know, they’re kind of lonely on that day, so I think that one card, one simple card, can really just change the entire day or just make them feel special,” Patrick said.

He started three years ago with 300 cards. Now, he can barely hold the weight of so much love.

Each September marks the beginning of the card-writing journey. Patrick asks students at local elementary and middle schools to write cards from the heart.

“Each and every card is made by a single child, and that child is putting into that card the love and affection and the message that the person, who the child doesn’t know, is really appreciated and loved, and that’s the kind of feeling that the people who get the cards get,” Patrick’s father said.

Thank you messages might come with time, but the best pay for this cupid and those who help him is knowing that at least one day a year, 20,000 people were reminded how much they are loved;

“I’m excited to be part of this project because I know that it will make a lot of people happy, and I’m ready for future years,” volunteer Sebastian Lee said.

Kaufmann distributes the cards in D.C., Maryland and Virginia but plans to expand his mission to the entire country. To join his project, visit Valentines By Kids.