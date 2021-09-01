14-Year-Old Boy Charged in DC Armed Kidnappings

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged Tuesday with kidnapping while armed and armed robbery in a string of robberies that took place in D.C. last week.

The victims in the six robberies said they were forced into a car at gun point and driven to different ATMs so they could withdraw money from their bank accounts. They were all approached when they were alone at night in Northwest D.C., except in one case, when a victim was approached in Northeast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I thought they might kill me,” one of the victims, whose identity is being concealed for safety, said.

D.C. police said they were searching for a group of three or four men. They released photos of the suspects caught on surveillance video entering a gas station and fanning dollar bills.

The six kidnappings occurred at the listed locations between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 3:45 a.m.:

1300 block of Corcoran Street NW on Aug. 24

5200 block of 14th Street NW on Aug. 25

14th and Allison Street NW on Aug. 26

1200 block of 10th Street NW on Aug. 28

500 block of 13th Street NE on Aug. 28

700 block of Kenyon Street NW on Aug. 28

Anyone with information about the cases should call police at (202)727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.