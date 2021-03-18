11-Year-Old Virginia Girl Interviews Michelle Obama

A sixth grader from Virginia recently spoke with former first lady Michelle Obama about her new Netflix show, "Waffle and Mochi."

Symphony Petrin-Randolph, 11, of Herndon is one of 12 kids from around the country selected to be on the Junior Council at "The Week Junior" magazine. The group discusses and debates important issues with experts and elected officials for the magazine.

“It was super fun," Symphony said. "This was like a dream come true."

"Waffle and Mochi" is a 10-episode educational show for children that teaches them about life principles and how to eat healthier.

“Watching the show made me want to try new food and recipes, what advice do you have for kids who want to do this but don’t know where to start?” Symphony asked Obama.

Symphony said Obama’s response was they can check the website for "Waffle and Mochi" to find new recipes they usually talk about in the show.

In addition to Obama, Symphony said if she could interview Kamala Harris, she would ask her about her experience and what she felt when election results revealed she’d be the first female vice president.

Symphony said her advice to all kids is for everyone to “be yourself” and not think of anything else.