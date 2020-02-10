11-Month-Old Girl’s Death Ruled Homicide in DC: Police

The death of a baby girl in Northeast D.C. was ruled a homicide, police announced Monday.

Makenzie Anderson suffered from multiple life-threatening injuries before she died at a hospital on Thursday afternoon, D.C. police said.

An autopsy showed the 11-month-old's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and her death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

Police say the homicide happened in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. People with information can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

