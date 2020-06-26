11-Month-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car

An 11-month-old child died after being left inside her father's car Friday in temperatures that reached 90 degrees, police officials said.

The car was parked in the driveway of a home in Springfield, Virginia. Records show the home is a licensed daycare facility.

Police said the father dropped off an older child at the daycare and left for “several hours.” Just before 5 p.m., he got back into the SUV and drove to the daycare center to pick up the older child.

Shortly after he arrived, the father realized his daughter had been in the back of vehicle the whole time.

“This was a tragic accident,” police said.

The baby was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Experts have long-recommended the safety tip of putting a purse or phone in the back near the car seat to be sure to reach back there before getting out.

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.