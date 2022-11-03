100th National Christmas Tree Lighting to Feature LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain

The annual National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will strike a particularly festive note in 2022 to celebrate the 100th illumination in President’s Park.

LL Cool J will return as host, and musical guests will include Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain, Andy Grammar, Joss Stone and more, officials announced Thursday. The United States Marine Band will also perform.

Presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, the tree ceremony is set for Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the Ellipse in President’s Park.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to the national tree, the walkway surrounding the National Christmas Tree will feature 58 trees representing the 56 states and territories, plus schools managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity. Each tree will be decorated with lights and unique ornaments designed by students from that state or territory.

The tree lighting started in 1923 by president Calvin Coolidge. The original ceremony was a lot smaller back then, involving the president walking from the White House to the tree with a local choir and marine band.

Coolidge's tree was a 48-foot balsam fir from Vermont; this year, President and First Lady Biden will light up a tree from a Pennsylvania farm.

The lottery to get tickets to the tree lighting ceremony has closed, however, the public will get their chance to see the holiday lights.

The tree, decorated with thousands of lights and ornaments, will be open to public viewing from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1. Lights turn on around sunset every day. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.