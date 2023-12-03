10 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Howard County: Authorities

Ten people were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash that closed Route 29 in Howard County, Maryland, authorities said.

Howard County police said a vehicle entering Route 29 south from the Route 108 ramp lost control and hit two other vehicles at around 3 p.m.

The victims included two juveniles and eight adults ranging in age from 9 to 42, police said.

The woman driving the striking vehicle was listed in critical but stable condition, according to authorities. The other victims suffered injuries that are minor or not life-threatening.

Route 29 south was closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.