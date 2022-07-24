1 Killed in Montgomery County Multi-Vehicle Crash: WMATA

One man was killed Sunday when a Metrobus was involved in a crash with a car and a van in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities said.

At around 9 p.m., a Metrobus “operating on the K6 route was involved in a multi-vehicle accident near New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive,” according to WMATA.

Preliminary information reveals that the van and the car crashed first, which led to one of the vehicles “making contact with the Metrobus.”

The driver of the van, whose identity has not been provided, was declared dead on the scene, authorities said. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The operator and singular passenger aboard the bus were not injured, according to WMATA.

News4 is working to learn more about this deadly crash.