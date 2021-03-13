Fairfax County

Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding with Bus in Fairfax County

Jeff Todd Way was closed between Pole Road and Richmond Highway, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

The driver of a motorcycle died from his injuries at a hospital in Fairfax County after colliding with a bus Saturday, police said.

Fairfax County Police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 10:16 a.m., after the crash occurred on Jeff Todd Way near Richmond Highway.

Police confirmed that there were no passengers on board of the Fairfax Connector Bus involved in the crash, and that the bus driver was uninjured.

Smoke and flames could be seen near the bus as police responded.

Crash reconstruction detectives are investigating how the crash happened. All lanes of Jeff Todd Way are now reopened.

