1 killed, 6 injured in crash on Beltway in Montgomery County, causing miles-long delays, officials say

A crash that killed one person and injured six others on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Montgomery County on Wednesday morning has spurred miles-long delays, officials said.

The crash investigation between Connecticut and Georgia avenues shut down all lanes of the Inner Loop of the Beltway (Interstate 495) for hours.

Lanes were back open before 8 a.m., but traffic backups on the Inner Loop were stretching 5.5 miles, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. Rubbernecking delays on the Outer Loop stretched onto Interstate 95, officials said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash shortly before 3 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer.

At least one person was ejected from the vehicle, and another was trapped and pulled from the wreckage, Piringer said.

All those injured were treated as trauma patients, Piringer said. Further information on their conditions wasn’t immediately released.

Photos from the scene show a Jeep-style vehicle flipped onto its roof, resting near a concrete barrier wall, near two mangled sedans.

Maryland State Police are investigating. Authorities haven’t detailed what may have caused the crash.

Montgomery County police were rerouting traffic from the Beltway before the Inner Loop reopened.

