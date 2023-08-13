1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at apartment in District Heights

A man was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting overnight Sunday at an apartment complex in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Donnell Drive in District Heights at about 1:35 a.m. They found three men who had been shot, according to the Prince George’s County police.

The men were taken to a hospital. One died and the two others remain hospitalized.

Neighbors told News4 there was a group of people hanging out before the shooting.

At least three cars were towed away from the scene. Two cars had shattered windows.

A woman who lives in the area said she is worried about her son with the gun violence in the area.

“I don’t let him come home right now because there’s just been a lot going on, I had to pull him out of school,” she said. "It just got to calm down now around here, there’s just too much going on.”

Police are working to establish a suspect and motive.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.