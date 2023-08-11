Maryland's tax-free shopping week starts Sunday. Here are the eligible items

Are you ready for Maryland's tax-free week?

Maryland's sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 13-19. You can save money with tax exemptions on items including diapers and certain types of clothing and shoes, priced at $100 or less, as well as the first $40 spent on backpacks and bookbags.

(Remember, neither D.C. nor Virginia has tax holidays anymore.)

Which items are eligible during Maryland Tax-Free Week?

Maryland's tax holiday includes certain clothing, footwear and accessories. Here are some items that won't be taxed, according to a statement from the Comptroller of Maryland:

Sweaters

Shirt

Slacks

Jeans

Dresses

Robes

Underwear

Belts

Shoes and boots

Several categories of diapers, including disposable and cloth ones for babies and adults, are also eligible for tax exemption during the holiday. It's a good time to stock up!

Click here for a more detailed list of the items that qualify for Maryland's Tax-Free Week.

Things that don't qualify include jewelry, watches, belts, scarves and handbags.

Can I combine the tax holiday with coupons, sales and other deals?

According to Maryland officials, yes. So if you have coupons to use on items that qualify for the tax-free period, you may be able to save even more. Check with stores to make sure.

If you want to buy an item that's too expensive to quality, but a coupon or store discount lowers the price of the item to $100 or less, the item then would qualify for the tax exemption.

Does the sales tax holiday include online sales?

Online sales apply to the tax holiday in certain circumstances, according to the Comptroller of Maryland:

The eligible item is both paid for by the customer and delivered to the customer during the tax-free period.

Or, if the buyer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.

Can I break down my purchase into smaller payments to qualify for the tax break?

No.

Say you want to buy a dress for $180. Customers cannot ask the seller to pay the total price via two transactions, one of $80 and the other $100. That includes items normally sold as a unit — for example, two shoes in a pair can't be purchased separately.

For more information on this year's tax-free period, go to the Comptroller of Maryland's website.