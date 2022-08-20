1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say.

The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25.

Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard at 830 p.m. Friday.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD detectives are investigating a #homicide following the fatal #shooting of a 25-year-old man that occurred in the area of Sudley Manor Dr and Williamson Blvd in #Manassas on Aug. 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. More info; pic.twitter.com/iCMaUtRoER — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 20, 2022

The investigation revealed that a man and Moore were approached by a third man while in the area of the store. After a brief exchange, the third man fired shots towards the two other men, striking both, before leaving the area.

Officers arrived and provided medical aid to both men. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

A police K-9 was used to search the area for the suspect but did not locate them. Police said the suspect got into a light-colored sedan after the incident.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic male with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

This is ongoing investigation and police ask that anyone with information contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.