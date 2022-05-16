1 Inmate Dead, Another Hospitalized After Overdoses Inside DC Jail

One D.C. Jail inmate is dead and another is in the hospital after they both overdosed on drugs that were possibly laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl, officials say.

The two inmates were in the same cell at the D.C. Jail when they overdosed on Sunday, D.C. Council Member Charles Allen said.

Sean Lee, 37, died, a spokesperson for the jail said.

The second inmate remains in the hospital and is expected to be OK. D.C. Council Member Trayon White, who is running in the race for D.C. mayor, said in a statement that a jail employee revived the surviving overdose victim with Narcan.

A second man died at the jail on Friday, but his cause of death is unknown at his time, authorities said.

Allen said the D.C. Department of Corrections briefed him on its investigation.

The department is working to find out how the drugs got in the jail, whether through another inmate or someone who works there.

Officers are conducting drug searches at the jail in an effort to prevent further overdoses, officials said

D.C. police are investigating the deaths at the jail, and autopsies will determine their exact causes of death.

