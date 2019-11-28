1 Killed in Shooting Near Springfield Plaza; Police Search for Teen Suspect

By Gina Cook

A teenager shot and killed a man in Springfield, Virginia, Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Dinwiddie Street near the Springfield Plaza shopping center, Fairfax County police said.

Medics took the victim, 30-year-old Ever Deras-Borjas, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later.

Local

chemicals 3 hours ago

Study: People Who Cook at Home More Have Lower Levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’

Maryland 3 hours ago

Ulysses Currie, Former Maryland State Senator, Dies at 82

"The shooting does not appear to be random, but we are unsure what the relationship between the two is," Sgt. James Curry said.

Police used a helicopter to search for the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man in his late teens who is about 5-feet-7-inches tall with dark curly hair. The suspect was wearing a white jacket and dark pants, police said.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us