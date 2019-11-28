1 Killed in Shooting Near Springfield Plaza; Police Search for Teen Suspect

A teenager shot and killed a man in Springfield, Virginia, Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Dinwiddie Street near the Springfield Plaza shopping center, Fairfax County police said.

Medics took the victim, 30-year-old Ever Deras-Borjas, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later.

"The shooting does not appear to be random, but we are unsure what the relationship between the two is," Sgt. James Curry said.

Police used a helicopter to search for the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man in his late teens who is about 5-feet-7-inches tall with dark curly hair. The suspect was wearing a white jacket and dark pants, police said.