1 Dead, I-95 Lanes Closed After Car and Tractor-Trailers Crash

One person died, three people have serious injuries and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, after a crash involving a car and three tractor-trailers, police say.
The name of the person killed was not immediately released.
All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed at mile marker 118 in Spotsylvania County as of about 8:20 a.m., Virginia State Police said. Traffic was backed up about 3 miles. An extended closure is expected, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.
According to preliminary information, a sedan was headed south on I-95 when it “ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, continued across all three travel lanes, off of the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder,” a statement from police said.
The sedan came to rest in the right travel lane and then was hit by two more tractor-trailers.
Local
Police responded at about 5:10 a.m. and one person was pronounced dead.
Additional information was not immediately released.
