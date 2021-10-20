I-95

1 Dead, I-95 Lanes Closed After Car and Tractor-Trailers Crash

By NBC Washington Staff

Police lights
Getty Images

One person died, three people have serious injuries and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, after a crash involving a car and three tractor-trailers, police say. 

The name of the person killed was not immediately released. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed at mile marker 118 in Spotsylvania County as of about 8:20 a.m., Virginia State Police said. Traffic was backed up about 3 miles. An extended closure is expected, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

According to preliminary information, a sedan was headed south on I-95 when it “ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, continued across all three travel lanes, off of the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder,” a statement from police said. 

The sedan came to rest in the right travel lane and then was hit by two more tractor-trailers. 

Local

Washington DC 3 hours ago

Off-Duty DC Officer Shoots Man in Georgetown Amid Armed Robbery: Police

Indian Head Highway 14 hours ago

Push to Slow Down Drivers on Indian Head Highway

Police responded at about 5:10 a.m. and one person was pronounced dead. 

Additional information was not immediately released. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

I-95crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us