1 Dead After Fire in Northwest DC Homeless Encampment

A person was found dead in a tent in a D.C. homeless encampment after the tent caught fire late Monday, fire officials say.

The person, who was not immediately identified, was found dead after the fire at New Jersey Avenue and O Street NW.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area at about 10:40 p.m. They saw the tent on fire and were able to extinguish the blaze. The person was then found.

The charred remains of the tent could be seen.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and how the person died is underway.

The fire occurred hours after a man was hurt as crews working to remove a homeless encampment in the NoMa area used machinery to move a tent with the man still inside. The man was taken to a hospital for observation.

