Montgomery County

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Early Morning Clara Barton Parkway Crash

Three vehicles were involved in the collision near the Montgomery County-D.C. border

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person is dead and two others were injured in a three car crash along the Clara Barton Parkway in Bethesda, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. along the roadway near the D.C. border, Montgomery County fire officials said.

Photos from the scene released by fire officials show mangled vehicles with car parts littering the asphalt. One car traveled off the roadway into a grassy area near parkland.

damaged car in grass
Montgomery County Fire

One person died at the scene, officials said. Another was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. The third person was evaluated at the crash site.

U.S. Park Police are conducting an investigation into the crash. Officials have not yet released details about what happened.

Clara Barton Parkway was closed between the Glen Echo turnaround and the Chain Bridge.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us