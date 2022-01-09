1 Dead, 2 Hurt in BW Parkway Crash

One person died in a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Sunday, a National Park Police spokesperson said.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of the parkway at the split to Route 50 in Cheverly, Maryland. Officers were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The victim who died was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Their name has not been released.

Two other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

More information on what led up to the crash was not immediately available.

U.S. Park Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact USPP Dispatch at 202-610-7500 or the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (202) 379-4877 or USPP_tipline@nps.gov.