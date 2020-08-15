Maryland

1 Dead, 2 Hurt After Car Catches Fire in Maryland Crash

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County Fire and EMS

One person is dead and two are injured after a single-car crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland early Saturday, police say.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to the scene where the car was engulfed in flames. The driver Jorge Arturo, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene.

At approximately 4:41 a.m. Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard and Midcounty Highway for the report of a collision.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, but a preliminary investigation shows the BMW Arturo was driving struck a sign and then a tree before.

The car caught fire with the driver still inside. The other two occupants, females 22 and 25 years old, exited the vehicle. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

